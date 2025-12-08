Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, is preparing to bid farewell 2025 with a spectacular and unforgettable celebration. For the third consecutive year, internationally acclaimed show creator Gabriele Rizzi, founder of NuArt, returns to transform the Diamond Ballroom with a brand-new concept designed exclusively for Parklane: the “Magical Forest”.

This year, guests will step into a mythical world where fairytales meet reality. The Diamond Ballroom will become a forest full of life, energy and dreams and at Parklane, dreams truly come to life. The space will be filled with atmospheric music resembling whispers from deep within the woods, while performers emerge as forest-like creatures and dancers move gracefully among the audience.

Each moment unveils a new surprise scene, a performance or a visual element that enhances the immersive magic of the night.

The creative team led by Rizzi, who has served as show producer for prestigious brands such as Versace, Fendi and Bulgari and has taken part in the opening of the Venice Carnival, along with other international projects, is designing the entire show, décor and visual atmosphere exclusively for Parklane’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

The night will unfold in the magical realism style, with every detail crafted to evoke wonder, vibrancy and festive enchantment.

Don’t miss this extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebration, a dazzling, immersive and truly unforgettable night at Parklane.

Reservations:

📧 [email protected]

☎️ +357 25862000

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally branded 5-star resort in Cyprus and features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300-metre-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol, and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics are a modern interpretation of the long-standing local history and perfumery tradition that dates back to the region’s antiquity. It has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, a huge 800-sq.m ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon and an exclusive Retail Village featuring luxury monobrand stores, including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.