Ensuring the effective operation of the national health scheme (Gesy) will be the top priority for new Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides, who on Monday described it as “perhaps the most significant achievement for the ordinary citizen.”

He takes over from Michael Damianos, who served as minister since 2021.

Damianos said key achievements included completing legislation to establish the patient advocate, submitting bills to parliament to create and operate university clinics, and transferring oversight of Gesy to the health ministry.

He also highlighted legislative reforms on healthcare charges by the state health organisation (Okypy), maternal breastfeeding policies, disciplinary procedures and continuing education for doctors.

Other milestones included improving organ transplant frameworks, expanding collaboration with Greece, and establishing the professions of paramedic, community nursing, and midwifery, alongside the national electronic health authority.

Support for patients seeking treatment abroad, including coverage for travel, accommodation, and meals for patients and their companions, was also implemented.

He said that in October, responsibilities for Gesy patients receiving care abroad were successfully transferred from the ministry to the health insurance organisation.

Damianos also cited a campaign that significantly increased nursing and midwifery student enrolment, with first-year numbers rising 85.7 per cent in 2024 and 78.6 per cent in 2025 compared with 2023.

The outgoing minister noted progress on major projects still underway, including the national cancer institute, and an ambulance services bill due for cabinet approval on Wednesday.

Charalambides said he took office with “deep respect” for both the ministry staff and the citizens who rely on health services. He reaffirmed health as a top government priority.

The new minister pledged support for ministry staff while expecting strict adherence to legality and high-quality work aimed at tangible benefits for the public.