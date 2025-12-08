Giraffes in the Kitchen Cyprus has officially announced its new corporate identity, presenting its new name: THAT Agency.

The new corporate identity was unveiled at a glamorous launch event that took place at the brand new music venue of the Occhio Group, ZAZZA, which opened its doors exclusively for this Christmas celebration and made its official debut on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Partners, clients and friends of the company attended the celebration. In a festive and creative atmosphere, the company presented its new vision and the strategic evolution of its brand.

The company is unveiling its new identity, headquartered in Cyprus, as well as new steps in Greece, Brussels and other international markets. The transition to THAT Agency marks a dynamic step towards the future, aiming to strengthen the company’s creativity, innovation and international presence through pioneering solutions that align with modern global standards of technological development.

“Our new corporate identity is not merely a change of name, but a promise,” said Antigone Antonopoulou, the new General Manager of THAT Agency. “A promise of even more meaningful strategic partnerships, creative solutions and innovative projects. THAT Agency represents who we are today and what we aspire to build for the future, as well as our need to evolve continuously.”

The event concluded with live music by the La Luna Band.