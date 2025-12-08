True to its commitment to active social contribution, Lidl Cyprus announces the launch of its Christmas campaign in support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and the “Arodafnoussa” Palliative Care Centre.

This year, from December 5-21, 2025, Lidl Cyprus will offer €0.30 with every scan of the Lidl Plus card at the cash registers of its stores, as a continuation of the successful collaboration developed over past years. The amount will be allocated to support the Arodafnoussa Centre’s Food Programme, as well as its Room Adoption Programme.

The Arodafnoussa Centre is the first and only one of its kind in Cyprus, offering comprehensive in-hospital palliative care services to patients who are going through cancer.

Lidl Cyprus’ support is vital, as it contributes to:

Full coverage of the room-adoption programme by financing the operating costs of two rooms at Arodafnoussa for an entire year

Full support of the Centre’s food programme

Coverage of the operating costs of the specially designed visitor relaxation area

This action is added to a wide range of actions and activities that Lidl Cyprus has been implementing for over 12 years in support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, with a total amount exceeding €1.2 million. In addition to financial support, the company carries out numerous product donations throughout the year, as well as various support activities.

This action is implemented as part of Lidl’s international Christmas campaign “Why all wonderful things are worthy every day”, reinforcing the message that the most important values ​​and actions are not limited to a single moment, but are significant every day.

Download the Lidl Plus app now for free from the App Store, Google Play or from Huawei AppGallery, register quickly and easily and scan your Lidl Plus digital card for a good cause. Be part of this effort!

