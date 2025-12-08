A 78-year-old man was hospitalised Sunday night with burns after a fire broke out in his first-floor apartment in a three-story building in Nicosia.

According to fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis, four fire engines were dispatched to the scene at 9.40pm.

The apartment building was under renovation to create student dormitories, and the victim was the only person living there.

His apartment sustained extensive fire damage, while the second floor suffered smoke damage after a windowpane broke, allowing smoke to spread.

After receiving first aid, the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.