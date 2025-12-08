Alpha Bank Cyprus is sending the lucky winner of the October draw of the Alpha Spend & Win draw to the heart of Asia, from impressive Singapore to dreamy Bali. It is a unique prize that combines the modern pace of one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities with the serenity and beauty of one of the most enchanting island destinations on Earth.

The eight-day trip for two includes airline tickets, six nights in Bali and two in Singapore at five-star hotels, as well as transfers to and from the airports and hotels. The programme is enhanced by three full-day guided excursions and three selected meals in Bali, offering a complete travel experience that blends exotic nature, rich culture and total relaxation.

From the vibrant energy and urban elegance of Singapore to the natural beauty and tranquillity of Bali, each destination offers something different and exceptional.

Customer participation in the October draw once again demonstrated the strong appeal of the Alpha Spend & Win programme, which turns everyday transactions made with Alpha Bank Cyprus Mastercard cards into opportunities for exciting prizes and unforgettable experiences. The programme continues at full pace until December 31, 2025, with the November destination offering one lucky Customer a trip to Japan, where tradition meets innovation and technology.

At the same time, all participants also enter the grand Bonus Draw, featuring impressive prizes:

• An electric Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology, offered by Cyprus Import Corporation.

• Five gift vouchers worth €15,000 each from VE Very Exclusive stores of Vassos Eliades, for the purchase of luxury watches or jewellery.

Every €1 spent on transactions with an Alpha Bank Cyprus Mastercard corresponds to one entry in the monthly draws, with a minimum monthly transaction amount of €800, while entry to the Bonus Draw requires a total transaction amount of €6,000 for the entire programme period.

Alpha Bank Cyprus warmly congratulates the winner of the October draw and invites all its Customers to continue making their purchases with Mastercard cards, claiming the unique prizes and experiences to come.

More information and the programme’s terms and conditions are available at: www.alphabank.com.cy.