This Christmas, COSMOS Insurance invites children and adults to a celebration filled with love, smiles, and wagging tails. Over the weekend of December 13 and 14, the festive world of Xmas Santa Paws will welcome visitors and their four-legged friends at the lower level of Eleftherias Square.

Christmas is a season of warmth and connection, and we all love taking photos with the people we care about, so, COSMOS Insurance thought: why not with our pets as well? The answer was a dedicated Christmas photo corner with Santa Claus and his elves, who will greet children and pets from 10.30am to 5.30pm, offering the most charming and original family photo of the year.

The experience goes beyond photos. Throughout both days, visitors will enjoy tasty treats, while pets will be offered special snacks of their own. From 2-3pm, the Musical Storyteller will bring children into a dreamy Christmas world through interactive storytelling and melodies that capture the true holiday spirit.

The event also serves a meaningful purpose. The animal shelter Paws for Homes Foundation will be present, giving visitors the opportunity to support its work by purchasing items and learning about responsible adoption. It’s a chance to offer the greatest gift of all, a loving permanent home to an animal in need.

Xmas Santa Paws is part of COSMOS Insurance’s wider Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, demonstrating genuine care for animals. COSMOS is the only insurance company offering the pioneering petCARE plan, a comprehensive pet insurance product covering veterinary expenses, liability and more, giving peace of mind to dog and cat owners. Supporting the initiatives of Nicosia Municipality, the company has also installed 21 cat feeding stations in 21 locations across the city, a project scheduled to be completed early next year.

COSMOS Insurance welcomes you to a weekend filled with happiness, play and love for animals. Bring your best spirit, your children and your pet… and come celebrate with us!