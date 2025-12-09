Cyprus’ startup community will gather in Nicosia on December 16, for the second session of From Zero, an event designed to explore what it takes to grow, exit, and rebuild a company as part of a broader effort to support founders who are building from the ground up.

From Zero is a growing event series and community that brings together founders, technologists, creatives and aspiring entrepreneurs with the aim of creating a space where the realities of startup life are shared in a raw and unfiltered way.

The second session follows an earlier focus on resilience in startups and will examine the full trajectory of an exit, including strategy, timing and the emotional and operational challenges that arise before, during and after a sale.

The organisers said the discussion will feature three Cypriot founders who have successfully exited their companies, each offering personal insight into the decisions, lessons and difficulties they encountered along the way.

Demetrios Zoppos, Co-Founder and Partner at 33East VC, will share his experience as both an entrepreneur and investor, having built and sold several ventures including GF-X, onefinestay and Klevio, while also backing more than 25 startups as an angel investor.

His fund, 33East, described its mission as turning Cyprus into a hive of innovation and entrepreneurship, emphasising its support for ambitious founders through capital, mentorship and global networks.

Stephanos Stephanov, Co-Founder and COO of 2050 Materials, will discuss his company’s effort to simplify sustainability in the built environment through a data platform used by designers and construction firms.

He will also reflect on the firm’s growth over five years and its acquisition by Once For All Group in November 2025, which followed the platform’s expansion into structured data and material intelligence for climate-focused design.

Nicholas Andreou, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Locum’s Nest, will present his journey from doctor to entrepreneur, having built a health-tech platform that connects NHS hospitals with clinicians to improve staffing and flexibility for medical professionals.

He will speak on the platform’s rise as one of the UK’s most trusted digital solutions within the NHS and its acquisition by Aya Healthcare in June 2025.

The fireside chat will be moderated by Michael Hadjijoseph, Co-Founder of Stagedoor, which was acquired by Trafalgar Entertainment in November 2022.

The event will run from 18:30 to 21:30, beginning with gathering and drinks, followed by the fireside discussion and Q&A, and ending with networking over drinks and bites.

Organisers said the goal is to unpack the honest realities behind startup exits, offering attendees a chance to learn directly from founders who have lived through the process.

The event is supported by several sponsors.

Pale Blue, a software engineering firm and startup studio, described its mission as delivering tailored software solutions while also turning its own innovative concepts into reality.

QBeat Academy said it is committed to empowering professionals and teams through expert-led technology education designed to accelerate careers and foster innovation.

Google Developer Group Cyprus explained that it operates as an independent community running tech talks, workshops, study groups, hackathons and networking events, and also produces the Hack Cyprus Podcast.

Pink Loopa, a creative media production company, highlighted its aim to produce cinematic, high-impact content for events, with a focus on delivering modern and memorable visual work that elevates every project.