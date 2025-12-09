Five suspects will face trial before Limassol district court as part of the private prosecution of the family of Thanasis Nikolaos, who was found dead under a bridge in Limassol in 2005, is set to begin on Tuesday.

The suspects include former state pathologist Panicos Stavrianos and four former police officers facing charges in relation to their actions in the aftermath of the death of the 26-year-old conscript.

According to Cyprus News Agency, the case includes a total of 39 charges, related to conspiracy to obstruct justice, neglect of duty, the issuing a false certificate by a public official, perjury, providing false information, the destruction of evidence and interference with judicial proceedings.

The majority of charges concern Stavrianos, who had initially ruled Nikolaos’ death a suicide, a decision which was overturned following a third examination attributing his death to a criminal act in May 2024.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the defence lawyers requested have previously requested the witness material, however, it is not expected to be delivered during today’s proceedings, as some clarifications will be requested from the family’s lawyers.

Furthermore, the defence intends to raise some pre-trial objections relating to the procedure followed.