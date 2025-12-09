The meteorological office on Tuesday afternoon upgraded a warning for Storm Byron, which has brought great devastation to north and the west coast, from yellow to orange.

The warning will be in effect from 7pm on Tuesday to 5am on Wednesday.

Weather is expected to bring heavy rain and isolated storms, with the possibility of hail and strong winds reaching up to 31km per hour.

Temperatures will fall to 10C inland, around 13 along the coast, and 3 in Troodos, where local frost is likely.

On Wednesday, conditions are expected to slightly alleviate with temperatures rising to 18C inland, 20 on the coast, and 10C in the higher mountains.