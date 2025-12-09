A 40-year-old woman was on Monday night arrested pursuant to a court warrant for allegedly scamming two people out of more than €29,000 between 2023 and 2025, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman is suspected of convincing a 73-year-old and a 53-year-old to pay her €23,750 and €5,500 respectively in exchange for her help in reaching an agreement on the restructuring of their loans.

The two individuals in October lodged a formal complaint with authorities after discovering that they had been defrauded.

The woman was arrested around 8pm on Monday night and subsequently taken into custody to facilitate police investigations.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.