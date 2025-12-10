The Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy are organising a conference to highlight the capabilities and prospects offered by artificial intelligence (AI) in the Cypriot tourism sector.

The conference will be held in Nicosia on December 11, 2025.

The event, titled “Artificial Intelligence as a Driver of Growth in Tourism,” will take place from 8:00 to 14:00 at the Siakoleio Educational Centre, Clinical Medicine, at the University of Cyprus.

The conference is specifically addressed to businesses, organisations, and professionals working in the tourism sector.

The event’s aim is to inform attendees about the latest developments, innovative applications, and strategies for leveraging artificial intelligence in tourism.

It will also present best practices and examples of how AI can contribute to sustainable development, enhance competitiveness, improve visitor experience, and support the effective management of tourism enterprises.

Furthermore, the organisers seek to encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors, academia, research centres, and businesses, in order to create synergies for promoting innovation in tourism.

The conference will also showcase opportunities for the training and development of digital skills for tourism professionals, aiming at their adaptation to new technological requirements.

Attendees will participate in a roundtable discussion with representatives of organisations and businesses to discuss the challenges and opportunities arising from the integration of artificial intelligence in Cyprus’s tourism sector.

The conference forms part of the national strategy for artificial intelligence in Cyprus, which aims to shape a modern, sustainable, and competitive tourism product by leveraging the potential of digital innovation.

Participation in the conference is free of charge, with registrations being made online.

The organisers noted that the event will be held in Greek.