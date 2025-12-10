Total Market Production across the European Union and the euro area recorded a slight increase in September 2025, according to data released by Eurostat, driven primarily by growth in industrial production and trade volume.

The total market production increased by 0.4 per cent in the European Union in September 2025 compared with August.

The euro area saw a smaller rise in total market production of 0.1 per cent over the same period.

The Total Market Production Index (TMPI) is a composite indicator that combines four short-term business statistics indicators, covering most of the market economy.

These four indicators include production in industry, construction, and services, as well as the trade volume.

The rise in the European Union’s total market production in September was spurred by increases in industrial production and trade volume.

Industrial production rose by 0.8 per cent, and trade volume saw an increase of 0.6 per cent.

Construction and services production across the European Union remained at the same levels as they were in August.

Compared with September of the previous year, total market production saw a more significant increase of 2.1 per cent in the European Union.

The euro area also showed a robust year-on-year increase, with total market production rising by 1.8 per cent.