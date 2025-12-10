Firefighters in Nicosia were on Wednesday shown electric buses by Cyprus Public Transport as part of a “special informational event” organised by the company.

During the event, a technician from the buses’ manufacturing company offered what Cyprus Public Transport described as “a detailed presentation on the technical specifications and operation of the vehicle”.

“At the same time, he answered questions from the attending firefighters, placing particular emphasis on safety issues in the event of emergencies related to electric buses,” Cyprus Public Transport said.

It added that the firefighters “had the opportunity to closely examine various parts of the bus and its equipment” and were also “informed about the technical innovations it features”.

“This interaction significantly contributed to the improved preparation and awareness of the firefighters, enabling them to respond more effectively to potential incidents involving electric buses,” it said.

The presentation had come about after the Cyprus firefighters’ association had requested further information regarding electric buses from Cyprus Public Transport, which added that “the goal is to give even more firefighters this opportunity to become familiar with electric buses”.

It added that it will hold sessions similar to that held on Wednesday, and said that through those sessions, firefighters will “gain valuable knowledge which will enhance their readiness and safety while performing their duties”.