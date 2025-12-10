English clubs experienced a night of mixed results in the Champions League, with Liverpool and Tottenham securing vital victories, while Chelsea suffered a damaging defeat away to Italian side Atalanta. With the expanded league phase tightening around the top-eight cut-off, every point carried significance.

Liverpool snatch late win at Inter Milan

Liverpool overcame the continued absence of Mohamed Salah to earn a gritty 1-0 win away to Inter Milan, courtesy of an 88th-minute penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai. The victory lifts Liverpool to eighth place on 12 points, boosting their hopes of direct qualification for the last 16.

Inter’s defensive structure frustrated Liverpool for long stretches, and an Ibrahima Konaté header was ruled out following a VAR handball check. But late substitutes Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz injected life into Liverpool’s attack, with Wirtz drawing the decisive spot-kick after being pulled back by Alessandro Bastoni.

Szoboszlai converted confidently, sealing a result that defender Andy Robertson described as “huge” given the difficult circumstances. Inter, who began the campaign with four straight wins, have now slipped following back-to-back defeats.

Tottenham’s penalty precision secures vctory against Slavia Prague

Tottenham maintained their strong European home run with a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague, moving provisionally into ninth place with 11 points. Spurs earned the win through an own goal and two well-taken penalties from Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

Pedro Porro had a hand in both early goals — first delivering the corner that forced David Zima’s own goal, then winning a penalty early in the second half. Simons sealed the scoreline in the 78th minute after being brought down by Igoh Ogbu.

Slavia produced several dangerous moments, but Tottenham’s attacking unit — increasingly cohesive under Thomas Frank — proved too efficient. The match also featured a warm welcome for Spurs legend Son Heung-min, returning for a pre-match walk-on.

Atalanta come from behind to defeat Chelsea

Chelsea endured a setback in Italy as Atalanta produced a strong second-half comeback to win 2-1 in Bergamo. The result moves Atalanta up to 13 points and close to a top-eight place, while Chelsea remain in the congested play-off zone on 10 points.

João Pedro gave Chelsea the lead after 25 minutes, finishing a sharp cross from Reece James after a cleverly taken short corner. The visitors controlled the first half, but the match swung decisively after the break.

Atalanta’s intensity increased immediately, and although an Ademola Lookman effort was ruled offside, the pressure soon told. Gianluca Scamacca headed in the equaliser from a Charles De Ketelaere delivery in the 55th minute. De Ketelaere then struck the winner himself late on, driving into the box and forcing a parried save from Robert Sánchez that bounced into the roof of the net.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser but were unable to break through as Atalanta — the Italian hosts — held firm for a significant home victory.

Tuesday’s Champions League results

Kairat (0) 0 Olympiakos Piraeus (0) 1

Bayern München (0) 3 Sporting CP (0) 1

Monaco (0) 1 Galatasaray (0) 0

Atalanta (0) 2 Chelsea (1) 1

Barcelona (0) 2 Eintracht Frankfurt (1) 1

Internazionale (0) 0 Liverpool (0) 1

PSV (1) 2 Atlético de Madrid (1) 3

Union Saint-Gilloise (1) 2 Olympique Marseille (2) 3

Tottenham Hotspur (1) 3 Slavia Praha (0) 0

Wednesday, December 10 fixtures (EET)

Qarabağ v Ajax (1945)

Villarreal v København (1945)

Athletic Club v Paris Saint-Germain (2200)

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United (2200)

Borussia Dortmund v Bodø / Glimt (2200)

Club Brugge v Arsenal (2200)

Juventus v Pafos (2200)

Real Madrid v Manchester City (2200)

Benfica v Napoli (2200)