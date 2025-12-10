The meteorological department has issued a yellow warning, effective from 5am to 4pm on Wednesday as rain and storms continue to batter the island.

Several roads in the Troodos mountain area have been affected by rockfalls and landslides, police said.

Police warned that traffic is being disrupted on specific routes due to falling rocks and soil movements. Drivers are urged to take extra care when travelling in the area.

Police said conditions on these roads may be dangerous, particularly for smaller vehicles, due to debris on the carriageway and unstable slopes.

They added that there are no reported problems on the rest of the road network at this time.

The met office forecasts a combination of rain and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the south, east, and possibly the north and mountainous areas.

Hail may fall in the storm area, while winds will change and strengthen. Rainfall is expected to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, with total rainfall expected to be around 50 millimetres over six hours.

In Troodos, the affected roads are Kalo Chorio Orinis to Gourrio, Gourrio to Lazania, Lazania to Machairas, Kalopanayiotis to Moutoullas, Pedoulas to Prodromos, Prodromos to Lemithou, Kakopetria to Pinewood to Pedoulas, Kakopetria to Karvounas, and Kykkos to Pedoulas to Kambos. Drivers are advised to follow police instructions, reduce speed, and remain alert when travelling through mountainous areas.

On Wednesday morning, the weather will be mainly cloudy. Local rain is expected at times, with isolated thunderstorms. Hail may fall during some storms. Winds are mainly northerly to north-easterly.

They are light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, becoming locally strong and at times very strong at 5 to 6 Beaufort. The sea is slightly rough along the west coast and rough along other coasts. Temperatures will rise to around 18C inland, about 20C on the coasts, and near 9C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday evening, the weather will be partly cloudy at times. Isolated rain is possible, mainly in coastal areas. Light snowfall cannot be ruled out on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Winds will turn north-westerly to north-easterly, remaining light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough. Temperatures will fall to around 10°C inland, about 12C on the coasts, and close to 2C in the highest mountains, where frost may form locally.

On Thursday, conditions will remain partly cloudy. Isolated rain or a single thunderstorm is expected at intervals.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy at times.

Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages on Thursday. A gradual slight rise is expected on Friday and Saturday.