Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee), successfully sponsored and participated for the second consecutive year in the Boyz Stuff Show 2025, the island’s leading exhibition for Automotive, Motorcycle, Aftermarket, Motorsport and both Men’s and Women’s Lifestyle products, held over November 15–16, 2025 at the Nicosia State Fair Grounds.

As an official sponsor and exhibitor, Coral Cyprus supported the two-day event that welcomed thousands of motoring enthusiasts, professionals and car and motorcycle fans, celebrating technology, performance and lifestyle. As one of the most recognisable and trusted energy brands in Cyprus, with a dynamic network of more than 40 branded Shell fuel stations across the island, Coral Cyprus’ presence attracted significant attention at the entrance of the exhibition.

At the Coral Cyprus booth, visitors engaged with the newest generation of Shell V-Power fuels, exploring the cutting-edge formulation designed to remove 100 per cent of performance-robbing deposits from critical engine parts, prevent future build-up, enhance the engine’s fuel economy and maximises engine performance.*

The booth also featured informative displays and materials, allowing visitors to discover the benefits of Shell products for both everyday and motorsport driving conditions.

Adding excitement to the experience, Coral Cyprus’ dynamic hostesses and company representatives guided visitors through the Shell GO+ rewards programme, registering participants in a raffle that awarded 10 lucky winners with Coral Pass Prepaid Fuel Cards and Shell Car Wash sessions. All visitors left as winners, enjoying complimentary sunshade protection, Shell Motorsport remote cars, Shell-branded caps and other surprise gifts as a token of appreciation.

The sponsorship and on-site participation reaffirmed Coral Cyprus’ commitment to the local motoring community, highlighting its role in supporting innovation, performance, and sustainable energy solutions on and off the road.

“Our participation at Boyz Stuff Show 2025 underlines our shared passion for driving and performance,” noted Michalis Zoumides, Marketing & NFR Manager of Coral Cyprus. “We are proud to supply the local market with our premium Shell V-Power fuels, the only fuel used, trusted and recommended by Scuderia Ferrari HP, and our top-quality product range, offering drivers the same cutting-edge technology,” he added. “It’s always inspiring to connect with the local community that values quality, innovation and the joy of driving.”

Held annually since 2004, the Boyz Stuff Show continues to be a key meeting point for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, bringing together leading brands, professionals and fans from across Cyprus.

Through its sponsorship and presence, Coral Cyprus once again demonstrated its dedication to providing high-quality products and experiences that meet the expectations of Cypriot drivers.

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release are those of Coral Cyprus and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Shell Group of Companies.

Operating in Cyprus since 2017, Coral Cyprus manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a proud member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

Find your nearest Shell station and experience the cutting-edge technology of Shell V-Power fuels.

*Actual benefits and performance may vary. See Shell Fuels for more information.