The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) took part in the 60th-anniversary events of the European Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) in Brussels on December 9 and 10, reaffirming its intention to contribute actively to EU maritime policy.

According to the chamber, the gatherings brought together European transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, senior European Commission officials, members of the European Parliament, international shipping bodies, social partners and senior executives from across the European and global maritime community.

The programme emphasised the sector’s role as an economic engine for Europe, as well as a source of security, energy efficiency and supply-chain resilience.

As part of the celebrations, the chamber attended the special anniversary event ‘60 Years of Being the Voice of European Shipping’.

CSC vice president and ECSA immediate past president Philippos Philis joined the presidential panel, which brought together current and former ECSA leaders to reflect on leadership, the industry’s transformation and the future direction of European shipping.

The discussion also featured John Lyras (1995–1996), Thomas Rehder (2014–2015) and current president Karin Orsel.

The chamber also participated in the anniversary reception, where Philis and CSC director general Alexandros Josephides joined policymakers and industry representatives to mark the association’s six-decade contribution to shaping a competitive and sustainable European maritime sector.

In its statement, the chamber congratulated ECSA on its milestone and said it looks forward to continuing close cooperation in supporting European shipping in the years ahead.