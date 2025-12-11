An evening dedicated to empowering women during all stages of their reproductive health is coming up at a Nicosia gallery. A day of talks will unfold at the AG Leventis Gallery as ISIS Clinic presents speakers who will talk about menopause and women’s health. The event will run from 10am to 4.30pm this Saturday and audiences can join all talks or choose just some.

Sharing their knowledge at the event will be a distinguished panel of international speakers, including Professor Joyce Harper from the UK, an award-winning educator, author, podcaster, academic, public speaker and scientist and Professor of Reproductive Science at University College London, Institute for Women’s Health.

Also speaking will be Dr Effie Mantrali from Isis Clinic, a obstetrician & gynaecologist, advanced laparoscopic surgeon, gynaecological oncology, endometriosis and fertility specialist who will share unique insights on holistic approaches to menopause.

Next, Mahi Solomou, AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe & British High Commission Certified Menopause champion, will discuss workplace inclusion and wellbeing for menopausal women. Alexia Potamitou, is an expert menopause nutritionist and member of Northern American Menopause society.

Session one is titled Your Fertile Years And Beyond, while session two, running from 2pm to 4.30pm is titled Menopause Policy Making Workshop. The event promises to cover aspects of women’s health from puberty to the menopause, featuring expert discussions, personal insights and the latest research findings.

Menopause and Women’s Health

Panel speakers and discussions on women’s reproductive health. December 13. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10am-4.30pm. www.isisclinic.com/understanding-menopause-why-early-awareness-matters