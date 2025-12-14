Cloud cover is expected to increase at times on Sunday, with changes varying by area.

Winds will be light and variable, occasionally moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. Sea conditions will remain calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will reach around 20C inland and along the coast. In the higher mountains, the maximum temperature will be close to 9C.

On Sunday evening, conditions will turn partly cloudy. Isolated showers may develop, mainly in western and northern areas.

Winds will shift from north-westerly to north-easterly and stay light to moderate at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures overnight will fall to about 8C inland and around 10C on the coast. In the higher mountains, temperatures will drop to around 3C, with local frost possible.

On Monday, cloudy conditions are expected at times. Local rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast.

These are likely to start along the coast before spreading inland and to mountainous areas later in the day.

Clearer weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall on Monday and then remain steady through to Wednesday.

Values will stay close to the seasonal average for this time of year.