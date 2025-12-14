The Blue Iris gallery in Paphos on Sunday cancelled its exhibition after paintings sparked controversy for being considered offensive to Orthodox Christian symbols.

The works, created by Giorgos Gavriel, depict Christ, the Virgin Mary, and other sacred icons in ways critics call blasphemous.

“The Blue Iris gallery is exhibiting works that deliberately desecrate Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the most sacred symbols of the Orthodox faith. This is blatant blasphemy, not art,” said Disy MP Efthymios Diplaros.

“Invoking ‘freedom of expression’ is a cheap excuse for offending the religious conscience of millions of believers. Tolerance of such acts is not neutrality, it is complicity. Our faith is not a sketch, it is not a caricature, it is not an object of ridicule. Enough is enough. Respect now.”

Giorgos Gavriel’s painting depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary, on display at the Blue Iris gallery in Paphos.

In a statement, the gallery said the exhibition had provoked “opposition from a section of society” and it “has decided to cancel it.”

The statement added that there was no intention to offend or show disrespect to religion.

“Since its establishment, the gallery has set as its goal the promotion of art and culture and has no desire to become a conduit for further unrest,” it said.

House President Annita Demetriou condemned the exhibition.

“I express my revulsion at ‘works of art’ that brutally offend the symbols of our people’s faith. Freedom of expression cannot be an excuse for vulgarity,” she said.

Demetriou also criticised Elam’s political exploitation of the issue, calling it “equally obscene.”

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos described the works as “unacceptable” and “provocative.”

“Freedom of expression is one thing, but there are limits to everything. They cannot provoke the religious feelings of the majority of the people in such a brutal way,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Phedonos confirmed there is no review process before artworks are displayed.

Diko also commented on the exhibition, saying:

“The provocative painting by artist Giorgos Gavriel is an abomination and a blatant attempt to shock for the sake of self-promotion and financial gain. Our religious symbols are not to be exploited for financial gain or desecrated. Insult and disrespect are not art; in this case, they are not free expression, but simply toxicity and hatred towards everything our society considers sacred and holy.”