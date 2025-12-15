December is full of events. With markets, concerts, workshops, street performances and shows there is no doubt culture lovers will not find something to see and do. Until the end of the year, artists are busy showcasing their creations and exhibitions are multiplying all around the island.

In Limassol, the new group exhibition by the Pancyprian Artists Association Art Without Borders is currently on show at NYX Hotel, presenting the works of 20 artists. Under the title Light and Shadows, the participating artists present pieces that explore the contrasts between light and shadow, as well as the emotional and introspective journeys these elements reveal.

The artworks were unveiled at a special opening ceremony in early December, and until December 27 the exhibition continues to invite guests and the wider community to experience how contemporary art meets the urban character and distinctive atmosphere of NYX Hotel Limassol.

As the exhibition runs throughout the festive season, it offers an inspiring cultural opportunity to explore artistic endeavours. What’s more, as part of the social contribution initiative, a portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the charity One Dream One Wish, supporting children suffering from cancer and related conditions.

Light and Shadows

Group art exhibition. Until December 27. NYX Hotel, Limassol. Tel: 25-371111. www.nyx-hotels-cyprus.com/nyx-limassol