Cyprus has marked its most ambitious participation yet at the Robotex International World Robotics Competition in Tallinn, Estonia, with a record-sized delegation and impressive performances across multiple disciplines, said the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) .

The annual global robotics festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, was held beginning of December 2025 at the Unibet Arena and brought together teams from countries including China, South Korea, India, the United States and Brazil in a series of high-intensity technical and robotics challenges.

According to an announcement by the CCS, a total of 302 participants, encompassing competitors, coaches, parents, chaperones and volunteers, comprised the largest Cypriot delegation since the country began taking part in the competition in 2017.

Among them were 12 organisations, 13 coaches and 95 core competitors, underscoring the depth and breadth of Cyprus’s engagement.

Despite the highly competitive field, Cypriot teams delivered notable performances in a wide range of challenges, with particular strength again reported in the SUMO robotics categories, a staple of Robotex contests that involves autonomous robots attempting to push rivals out of a circular ring.

The competition’s extensive programme is designed to showcase young engineers’ creativity and technical skill, spanning LEGO and sumo robotics contests, line-following and maze challenges, autonomous drones and other innovative tasks that test programming, design and teamwork.

This year’s event also signalled the end of an era for the long-standing Tallinn hosting tradition.

After 25 consecutive years in Estonia, organisers confirmed that Robotex International will relocate in 2026 to South Korea, the first time the world robotics festival has been staged outside Tallinn, ushering in a new rotation of host nations for the annual competition.

Back home, the CCS said it will maintain its focus on expanding digital skills and robotics education.

The society noted that the first round of the national Informatics Olympiad will be held online over the Christmas period, while registrations for the FIRST LEGO League robotics competition are set to close in mid-January.