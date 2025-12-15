Cyprus has been unanimously admitted as a full member of the Ancient Civilizations Forum, joining Greece, Armenia, Bolivia, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Italy and Peru.

Founded in 2017 at the initiative of Greece and China, the forum seeks to strengthen dialogue and cooperation among countries with long-standing cultural heritage.

“Cyprus’ participation in the forum is an important act of cultural diplomacy and creates new possibilities for cooperation in areas such as the protection of cultural heritage, intercultural dialogue and the exchange of know-how,” Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou said.

She highlighted Cyprus’ direct experience of the climate crisis, as well as its scientific expertise and policy tools that could strengthen the forum’s collective efforts.

She also referred to Cyprus’s record in protecting cultural heritage and its participation in international collaborations to combat antiquities trafficking.