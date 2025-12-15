On December 17, Windcraft Loud, with the support of the Dutch embassy, presents a festive saxophone and piano recital featuring the talented young musicians Katerina Parpouna and Michalis Hillides. Taking place at Melina Merkouri Hall in Nicosia, the concert welcomes old and young for a charming evening of music.

The two artists will perform inspired works from the European and American repertoire for saxophone, including compositions by Bozza, Iturralde and Piazzolla and many more. Saxophonist Parpouna, a graduate of the HKU Utrechts Conservatory, is recognised for her warm tone, expressive style and refined classical technique. She has appeared both as a soloist and as a chamber musician in the Netherlands, Germany, Greece and Cyprus, performing both classical and contemporary works, and is currently active in Cyprus as both performer and educator.

Pianist Hillides, a graduate of the University of Nottingham and holder of advanced ABRSM diplomas, has performed in major venues in the United Kingdom and Cyprus – including the Royal Albert Hall – and has appeared as a soloist with the Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra. With sensitivity, technical mastery and artistic versatility, he maintains a strong presence as both performer and teacher.

The two musicians form the duo Ivory Echoes, an ensemble dedicated to warm, atmospheric, and emotionally rich interpretations of works for saxophone and piano. With this concert, Windcraft Loud bids farewell to the year and prepares for a creative 2026 – a year that marks the organisation’s 10th anniversary and coincides with the Cyprus presidency of the EU council, promising exciting new European collaborations and artistic exchanges.

Saxophone & Piano Recital

With Katerina Parpouna and Michalis Hillides. December 17. Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-377748. www.windcraftloud.com