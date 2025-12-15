The geological survey department warned on Monday that the island could face “more earthquakes in the coming days” amid intense regional seismic activity.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Antakya region near the Syria-Turkey border at around 11.20am on Monday, 240 kilometres northeast of Famagusta.

The tremor was felt in Cyprus, Syria and Turkey.

“The earthquake sequence is progressing smoothly, but this does not rule out other noticeable tremors,” the department said.

The announcement followed Friday’s strong earthquake in Paphos’ Kelokedara area, which was also felt in Limassol and Nicosia.

More information about the island’s seismic activity can be found on the government website.