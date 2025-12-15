A biker and his female pillion rider were injured on Sunday evening in Paphos when they fell off their motorcycle.

The police said the accident happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday on a road in the Emba-Tala area, when the rider appeared to have lost control of the motorcycle.

Both people were injured and taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance, where doctors said initial examinations indicated they were out of danger.

Police investigations are ongoing.