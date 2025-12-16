A two-day Christmas experience at the Lidl Food Academy, open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, December 20 and 21, from 10 am to 7 pm – because “wonderful things are worth doing every day”.

The heart of Nicosia beats once again at its favorite festive meeting point. For another year, Lidl Cyprus invites the public to the Lidl Food Academy on Stasikratous Street for the now-established two-day event, Lidl Christmas Days. Throughout the weekend of December 20-21, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, visitors of all ages can experience the most festive version of daily life, filled with flavors, aromas, and experiences that prove in practice that “Everything amazing is worth it every day.”

The courtyard and premises of the Lidl Food Academy will be transformed into a cozy Christmas neighborhood in the city, featuring thousands of colorful lights, music, and festive corners ideal for unique moments with friends and family. At specially designed stations, the public will have the opportunity to taste festive treats and beverages from Lidl’s rich Deluxe and Favorina ranges, discover new flavors for the holiday table, and gather ideas for “wonderful” delicacies to enjoy every day.

Throughout Lidl Christmas Days, the Lidl Food Academy team will welcome visitors with interactive activities, including children’s workshops, games, and creative events, along with giveaways for fantastic prizes. Meanwhile, the Academy’s expert chefs will offer freshly baked Christmas treats for the ultimate tasting experience.

Lidl Christmas Days offer free admission to everyone, reaffirming Lidl Cyprus’s role as a destination that combines taste, quality, and value for the general public. In this context, the event highlights the company’s strategic commitment to offering comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality experiences both inside and outside its stores for all consumers, all year round.

