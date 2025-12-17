Ayia Napa Marina continues to move to the rhythm of the holidays, with its Christmas Village drawing visitors from all over Cyprus. Having already seen great success over the previous weekends, the event now enters its final stretch, offering an enriched programme of activities for children and adults alike, which will run until Sunday, December 28, 2025.

For the upcoming days, Ayia Napa Marina has scheduled a series of activities that combine music, theatre and creative engagement:

Weekend of December 20 & 21: Saturday’s programme includes live music by Athina Lianou, face painting, stilt walkers, balloon creations for children, and a special Christmas wreath-making workshop for adults. On Sunday, the focus shifts to tradition and play, with interactive activities, the shadow theatre performance “Rudolph’s Magical Christmas” and a musical finale featuring Eleni Mavroudi and her band, as well as the band Mikroi Rembetes.

Christmas eve (December 24): The festive atmosphere reaches its peak with the play Scrooge: A Christmas Story. Father Christmas will be present to hand out gifts to the young visitors, while the day will also include music, dancing, and shows featuring popular animated figures Mickey and Minnie.

Festive finale (December 27 & 28): The last weekend of the year will feature theatrical performances such as The Grinch and the Magical Spirit of Christmas and Santa Claus’ Magical Sack. A bouncy castle will be available on-site, along with creative workshops. The events programme will end with an atmospheric Christmas Jazz evening, bidding farewell to 2025.

The Christmas Village operates from 11am to 8pm. Check out the full schedule of events here.