A new era of rewards begins as the Blue programme is renamed €pistrofí and goes international.

Eurobank cardholders participating in the Blue programme now have the opportunity to earn cashback not only on their purchases in Cyprus, but also at thousands of partner businesses in Greece, through the upgraded €πιστροφή programme.

The programme, which replaces Blue, offers an immediate euro refund for every purchase at participating businesses, both in Cyprus and Greece. This is essentially the expansion of the Eurobank Group’s €πιστροφή programme in Cyprus. The extension came into effect on December 12, 2025, giving new dynamism and identity to the previous programme, uniting Cyprus and Greece into a single rewards scheme.

The €πιστροφή στην Κύπρο program boasts over 800 points of sale across the country, covering a wide range of needs, from retail, dining, and services, to travel and tourism options. Among others, businesses participating in the programme include IKEA, Sklavenitis supermarkets, Stephanis stores, McDonald’s, Leroy Merlin, Petrolina, Agip, Eni and Shell fuel stations, Beauty Line stores, Holland & Barrett, bakeries, travel agencies, the airline SKY express and many more, maintaining the cashback percentage they had with the previous programme.

Shared experience in Cyprus and Greece

All cardholders who have participated in the Blue programme to date are automatically and free of charge enrolled in the €πιστροφή programme, ensuring an immediate euro refund on their purchases.

The most significant innovation of this upgrade is the connection of Cyprus and Greece into a single rewards programme. For the first time, a Greek banking group is expanding its card rewards scheme to Cyprus, creating a shared experience for customers in both countries. Eurobank customers in Cyprus can now collect euro back with purchases made outside of Cyprus, specifically from the extensive network of 8,500 partner businesses in Greece, either in person or thru online purchases.

For purchases from partner merchants in Greece, the cashback percentage is permanently set at 2 per cent, making the benefit for customers simple, clear, and immediately usable, offering a new banking experience. Additionally, during selected periods of the year – such as Christmas, Easter and the summer season – the cashback percentage increases significantly, offering even greater value to customers.

The cashback amount is accumulated into a single balance, which can be redeemed in both Cyprus and Greece, offering true flexibility and enhancing the value of every transaction.

In the Greek market, €πιστροφή is already the largest card rewards programme at the network level of partner businesses, with millions of active users. With its international expansion into Cyprus, the programme takes on a cross-border character, addressing modern customer needs for simplicity, transparency and immediate benefit.

The return for Cypriot customers is not just a name change for a rewards programme. This is a significantly upgraded rewards programme that unites Cyprus and Greece, offering a new and comprehensive banking service and benefits experience, and connecting thousands of businesses with millions of transactions, turning every purchase into real value and benefit for the customer.

Customers from Cyprus can find out about their benefits in Greece through the Eurobank website and eurobank.cy/epistrofi.