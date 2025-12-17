On December 15th, Louis Hotels welcomed the festive season by hosting a beautiful Christmas Breakfast for the Media at the Hilton Nicosia, attended by well-known journalists. Through this initiative, Louis Hotels offered guests the opportunity to experience in person the warm and authentic hospitality that has always characterised the Group, while enjoying a rich festive breakfast buffet.

During the event, Louis Hotels’ new “Here I Belong” concept was presented, highlighting the Group’s philosophy around quality hospitality, emotional connection and a sense of belonging. This was followed by the screening of the new corporate video, which portrayed the history and vision of Louis Hotels, from its founding in 1935, till today.

The programme included raffles with valuable prizes, bringing smiles and special moments to those present, with vouchers for stays at selected five-star hotels of the Group in Greece and Cyprus, as well as for culinary experiences at the Akakiko Japanese Fusion and Elliniko restaurants. Guests also enjoyed a carefully curated festive buffet, boasting exquisite flavours and choices that highlighted the quality and culinary philosophy of Louis Hotels.

Father Christmas welcomed the guests, setting a playful and festive tone for the event, and gifting guests stylish items and Louis Hotels collectible souvenirs, designed exclusively for the occasion. The festive spirit was enhanced by two singers who performed Christmas carols throughout the event, adding their own touch to the warm, elegant and sophisticated holiday atmosphere.

Louis Hotels continues to create unique experiences that combine quality, authenticity and human warmth, honouring once again the partners who share its vision. Through every moment of hospitality, every smile and every detail, the Group’s promise is conveyed: “Here I Belong”, because at Louis Hotels, everyone truly feels like they belong!