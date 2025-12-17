Shining the spotlight on wines, the Grapes / Sips & Scenes event this Sunday in Nicosia brings together a distinctive wine experience that highlights wine flavours, music and knowledge. Taking place at ARTos House between 4.30pm and midnight, the event is organised by Glorious Grapes and Granazi, featuring a curated selection of 25 wine labels from 11 wineries in Spain, Greece and Cyprus.

All wines will be served at the bar for tasting, by the glass or by the bottle, with corresponding charges, while wines for purchase and gifting will be available at the Grapes / Shop. The programme also includes a premium tasting of six wines led by Samvel Simonyants, held inside the ancient tomb at ARTOS — a unique experience with limited capacity that requires advanced booking.

A series of thematic talks exploring wine and the contemporary ways we approach and experience it today will also be presented, curated by the Ther(o)ina team. The topics of the Grapes Talks will cover What is wine? with Maria Masoura and Andreas Georgiadis, Indigenous and international grape varieties in the Cypriot vineyard with Loukas Papaloukas and Yiannis Kyriakidis, Cypriot wine in gastronomy: past, present and future with Panayiotis Mentzis and Michalis Vryonidis and Cypriot wine abroad with Markos Zambartas and Loukia Xynari.

The musical backdrop of the event will be provided by Della, Paul Laza and Mighty Scoop, with vinyl-only DJ sets while Chef Andrew prepares fresh pasta on site, featuring three dishes – rigatoni with beef ragù, cassarecce with green sauce and parmesan and spaghetti aglio e olio pepperoncino.

Grapes / Sips & Scenes

Wine tasting, wine talks, live music and pasta cooking. December 21. ARTos House, Nicosia. 4.30pm-12am. €10