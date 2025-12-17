School buses for primary and secondary school students will not be operated on Thursday, due to the planned strike by teachers, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The strike will cover the first two periods, from 7.30 to 9.05 am.

The ministry said buses will operate as usual to bring children home from school in the afternoon.

Buses for those in technical school will operate as normal.

Parents and guardians are advised to make alternative arrangements to ensure students arrive at school on time during the disruption.