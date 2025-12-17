An epic street party is coming up this weekend in Nicosia, ready to fill the city will even more Christmas joy. The Epic Street Fest Xmas Edition returns on Saturday, taking over Spyridaki Square on Makarios Avenue from 3pm until midnight.

The event promises to transform the city centre into the ultimate festive destination, hosting the most epic street party of the holiday season. The Epic Street Fest Xmas Edition will once again offer a festive street experience with mouth-watering street food, cocktails, hot beverages, sweet treats and music by DJs who will keep the energy high until midnight.

The evening will be filled with a truly festive atmosphere and plenty of surprises. Be sure to stop by the Epic booth for a big surprise, where one lucky winner will take home an iPhone 17 Pro. And that is not all. The Epic Street Fest also has a charitable character again this year, with proceeds from food and drink stall rentals being donated to the Nicosia Municipality’s Multidisciplinary Centre.

Epic Street Fest Xmas Edition

Street party with DJs, street food, cocktails and more. December 20. Spyridaki Square, Makariou Avenue, Nicosia. 3pm-12am. Free entrance