XM, in collaboration with the private student residence UC Hall and the University of Cyprus (UCY) Housing Office, has implemented a social action aimed at supporting undergrads facing financial difficulties. Through the programme, 18 UCY students from families with socioeconomic needs who had not secured a place in the state student halls were able to stay at the UC Hall student residences at a significantly reduced cost, thanks to the support of XM and UC Hall.

The initiative provided students with access to safe, modern and affordable housing, reducing the financial burden associated with studying. In this way, XM contributed to facilitating their studies, empowering young people facing challenges.

The main goal of the initiative was to promote equality in education and support financially disadvantaged undergrads, so they could focus on their studies. XM, with a consistent Corporate Social Responsibility programme, continues to support actions that offer tangible benefits to vulnerable groups and create a positive impact on society.

The initiative is dedicated to the memory of former education minister Akis Kleanthous, honouring his many years of significant contribution to education and youth. This dedication gives particular weight to the action, highlighting the shared vision of supporting young people in need.

XM’s strategic CSR pillars

XM, with a strong presence in the international online investment services sector and over 15 years of experience, has built a reputation not only for reliability and innovation, but also for a tangible commitment to society. From its early years of operation until today, XM has adopted a holistic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, viewing it not as supplementary, but rather as an integral part of its corporate identity. The vision guiding its initiatives is clear: to continue to model responsible entrepreneurship, offering substantial value to people and communities both in Cyprus and abroad.

