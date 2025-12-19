Journey through time at ongoing exhibition

Postcards of the past are now on display at Larnaca airport, from a rare collection by the late Antonis Hadjipanayis. As Cyprus prepares to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2026, the exhibition offers travellers a glimpse of the past as the postcards reveal the charm of European cities in the previous century. 250 vintage postcards from all EU member states await exploration at the airport.

Inaugurated by the President in early December, the exhibition Carte Postale. EU Journey through the Lens of Time welcomes visitors as they land in Cyprus, treating them to a cultural journey through time and European heritage.

“This exhibition,” Chrstodoulides said at the inauguration, “represents a virtual journey to the early 20th century, a time when almost everything was fundamentally different from today. It was an era when communication took place through correspondence, literally from hand to hand. Although this method of sending wishes and sharing memories may be considered outdated today, it has a unique charm – one that older generations will remember and younger ones deserve to discover.”

Carte Postale has been curated with care and respect by the collector’s son, Panikos Hadjipanayis, and his grandson, Antonis Hadjipanayis, continuing a family tradition that transforms a passion for history into a cultural offering for the public. A deep dive into Antonis Hadjipanayis’s archives, personal records and documents resulted in this unique exhibition that, as the organisers say, serves as a reminder that European identity has been shaped over centuries through exchanges, relationships and narratives that transcend borders.

“The exhibition is not only a collection of postcards; it is a journey into the soul of Europe,” says the Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports Eleni Kaloyirou. “Larnaca airport is transformed into a vibrant crossroads of European memory and cultural heritage. The exhibition carries particular importance, as it is launched only three weeks before Cyprus assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union. For us at Hermes Airports, it is an honour to offer this cultural experience to travellers, a space that serves daily as a meeting point for people, stories and destinations.”

Carte Postale. EU Journey through the Lens of Time

Archival exhibition featuring 250 postcards from all EU member states, from the archive of late Antonis Hadjipanayis. Larnaca Hermes Airports. www.hermesairports.com