Despite heavy rains over the weekend, no significant amount of water flowed into the reservoirs of the Paphos district, the Water Development Department said on Monday.

But the WDD’s Harris Kasioulis said the rainfall over the past few days has been beneficial for agriculture and the subsoil.

But excess water would not start flowing into the dams until the subsoil gets saturated with more rainwater.

None of the dams in the Polis Chrysochous area – Argaka, Evretou or Pomos – recorded significant inflows of water.

The Met Office forecasts more rain in the coming days, part of the weather system dubbed Storm Byron.

The storms began in earnest on Friday night, with torrential rains and strong winds lashing swathes of the island throughout the weekend.

Polis Chrysochous was among the worst-affected areas, with the road linking the town to nearby Latchi closed for part of Sunday due to flooding, and the town’s mayor describing the situation as “unprecedented”.

WDD data show that water levels in the dams continue to be exceedingly low. In the Polis Chrysochous segment of the reservoir grid, storage is at 10 per cent of capacity – compared to 22.8 per cent at the same time last year.

In the Paphos district, water storage currently stands at 8.5 per cent of capacity, compared to 29.9 per cent a year ago.