A total of €10.2 million has been paid to farmers this year as compensation for severe drought, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

It said a total of 2,516 applications were approved in 2025, and financial relief was given to producers whose livelihoods were devasted by extreme weather conditions.

The ministry said the aid was granted under the rural development programme, which allows for lump sum assistance to farmers affected by exceptional circumstances.

Support was open to both professional and non-professional farmers, with the former accounting for the majority of approved applications.

Officials said this highlighted an uneven uptake of the scheme across sectors and regions.

The compensation covers losses recorded in 2025, which the department described as one of the worst years on record for Cypriot farming.

Cyprus experienced one of its driest periods in recent years, with very low rainfall combined with unusually high temperatures.

The most severe impacts were recorded in crops, cereals, olives, fruit, vegetables and vineyards.

Farmers in these sectors reported reduced yields and significant damage to production potential extending beyond a single season.

The ministry said the prolonged lack of water placed exceptional strain on producers’ finances.

Water reserves in reservoirs fell sharply during the period, while extreme weather events compounded the pressure on irrigation systems.

The department said these factors directly affected farm incomes and underlined the need for targeted state intervention to maintain productive activity and prevent any further deterioration to crops.

As part of the process, the agriculture ministry examined all production sectors to determine whether they met the minimum threshold of a 30 per cent loss.

In parallel with national support, Cyprus secured additional assistance at the European level.

The European Commission approved exceptional aid of €3.5 million from the EU agricultural reserve in September.

Despite the completion of the most recent €10.2 million payments, the ministry warned that the situation remains difficult.

Cyprus continues to experience the effects of a prolonged drought that began in December 2022 and has now extended into a fourth consecutive year.