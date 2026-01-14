The average precipitation in the first fortnight of January has reached 47 per cent of the seasonal level, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Citing preliminary data, the department said precipitation between January 1 and 14 was 47.8 millimetres, compared to the average 102.4mm for the month.

Total rainfall from October 1 until January 14 reached 207mm, corresponding to 70 per cent of the average level of 294mm for the period.

The highest level of rainfall in January was recorded at Pano Panayia station with 121.6mm, which corresponds to 79 per cent of the seasonal average for that station, followed by Platania with 124.1mm or 66 per cent, Stavros tis Psokas 108.1mm or 65 per cent, Prodromos 96.6mm or 49 per cent, Polis Chrysochous 46.7mm or 48 per cent and Athalassa 23mm or 48 per cent.