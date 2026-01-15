Cyprus ranks 14th in the world in the 2026 Henley passport index, maintaining its position from the previous year according to data released on Thursday.

By the latest index, Cypriot citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to around 174 destinations worldwide, keeping the country firmly within the upper tier of global travel freedom.

Cyprus neither rose nor fell in the rankings this year, reflecting relative stability as other countries moved more sharply up or down the table.

At the top of the index, Singapore remains the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place with 188 destinations, while several European countries cluster behind.

The report highlights the UAE as the standout performer over the past two decades, having added 149 visa-free destinations since 2006 and climbed 57 places overall, a rise attributed to sustained diplomatic engagement and visa liberalisation.

Elsewhere, the United Kingdom and the US continue to lose ground.

The UK recorded the largest annual decline, losing access to eight destinations over the past year, while the US fell six places over the longer term, dropping from fourth to tenth since its peak.