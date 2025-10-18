The Cypriot passport ranks 14 out of 199 in this year’s international Henley passport index, having dropped from the 12th place in 2024.

Cypriots can currently travel to 178 destinations without applying for a visa, marking four countries less than in the previous year.

In the past five years, the Cypriot passport has varied in its ranking, ranging from rank 15 in 2020 and 2021 to rank 16 in 2023.

Singapore (visa free access to 193 countries) South Korea (190), Japan (189) and Germany (188) currently rank as first in the list.

Greece ranks sixth with access to 186 countries, while Turkey is listed at rank 51, with visa-free access to 113 countries.

Henley is global citizenship and residence advisory firm. Each year, Henley publishes an index of the world’s passports, ranking them according to how ‘powerful’ they are, based on data retrieved from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).