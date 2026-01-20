The president of police union Isotita, Nikos Loizides, launched a polemic on police leadership and the state’s handling of organised crime on Tuesday, following a violent confrontation near police headquarters in Larnaca.

Taking to the dais on Sigma television after Saturday’s incident, Loizides said the events exposed serious failures at the highest levels of policing.

He accused the leadership of both corruption and gross negligence.

“Either you are corrupt or you sleep standing up,” he said, baiting Justice Minister Costas Fitiris as “losing five nil to the underworld” and warning that “the worst is yet to come”.

Loizides said organised crime was operating largely unchecked while senior officials relied on statements rather than strategy.

“We keep saying we have mapped organised crime. Fine. Do you have a plan. What is it?” he exclaimed.

“Organised crime is working us instead of the other way round.”

He insinuated many serious incidents never become public.

“This only came out because there was a video. Do you know how many similar incidents happened in the last twelve months and stayed hidden so we would not show our weakness?”

He accused the police leadership of abandoning frontline officers and failing to take responsibility.

“We are guarding colleagues at night, so they do not get targeted. They shot at one of our own a month ago and it stayed hidden,” he claimed,

He also lambasted the absence of senior officials in Larnaca after the incident.

“This shows there are two police forces in Cyprus. The deskbound elite who give orders and the provincial directorates who do the dirty work and carry the burden.”

Loizides further took aim at Fitiris, rejecting calls for help from mayors and the wider public.

“We are the police. People expect us to enforce the law, and we have the audacity to ask for help?” he queried.

The remarks came as Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras demanded action, saying residents were losing confidence.

“This situation cannot continue. We are not satisfied with words. We want to see results,” he said, adding that increased patrols alone “do not touch organised crime”.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos defended the response, saying the area could not be considered unsafe because of one incident.

“The case in Larnaca is very serious, measures have been heightened and others cannot be disclosed,” he said.

Disy reiterated concerns in its statements yesterday, and accused the state of lacking a coherent strategy, while Akel said criminal networks were acting “with audacity” because authorities appeared unwilling or unable to confront them.

Police have identified nine men wanted in connection with the brawl and investigations are continuing.

Loizides called for an emergency meeting at the presidential palace.

“Set timetables, take responsibility, because right now, the underworld is winning.”