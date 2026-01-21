Cyprus is set to gain an enhanced energy and security role following a vote by the US house of representatives committee on international affairs on Wednesday approving legislation that formally anchors the eastern Mediterranean in US planning for the India, Middle East, Europe economic corridor (Imec).

The bipartisan bill, titled ‘the eastern mediterranean gateway act’, elevates Cyprus from a supportive regional partner to a strategic partner within IMEC-linked energy security and defence cooperation.

The legislation seeks to integrate Cyprus into American security architecture tied to Imec, linking the island’s energy and maritime infrastructure to a wider axis connecting India, the gulf states and Europe.

While the bill must still pass the Senate and is likely to be incorporated into a broader defence funding package ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, its committee approval signals bipartisan support for Cyprus’ evolving role as a strategic partner.

The bill explicitly references the great sea interconnector (GSI), which would link the electric grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, framing it as ‘a pillar of European energy security’ and a functional component of the broader corridor.

Particular emphasis is placed on Cyprus’ centre for land, open seas and port security in Larnaca (CYCLOPS), which the bill identifies as ‘a model for regional cooperation’.

It requires the US secretary of state, in coordination with the department of homeland security, to assess the centre’s operation as a potential template for wider initiatives involving IMEC countries.

Beyond infrastructure and security, the bill further calls for the eastern Mediterranean to become ‘a priority of US foreign policy’ and explicitly supports existing cooperation frameworks, including the 3+1 arrangement with Greece, Israel and the United States.