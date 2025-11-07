Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to energy security and regional stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, head of the president’s press office Victor Papadopoulos said on Friday.

Energy ministers from the four countries, along with co-chairs of the US national energy council, met during the 3+1 energy ministerial meeting on Thursday in Athens.

Papadopoulos said it was very important in geostrategic terms that the US was there and had emphasised the strategic importance of the Eastern Mediterranean for Europe’s energy security.

US officials said they are ready to support projects that promote the diversification of energy sources and routes.

At the centre of talks was the development of the Eastern Mediterranean energy centre, described as a key element for strategic stability and resilience in the region.

Papadopoulos said that a proposal by the United States to create such a centre, which could potentially be hosted in Cyprus, was discussed.

The ministers confirmed support for ongoing and planned regional interconnection projects including the IMEC cable linking India, the Middle East and Europe, and the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) that would link the energy grids of Cyprus and Greece with Israel.

Papadopoulos said that the four countries reiterated their commitment to strengthening regional cooperation.

They said this will reduce reliance on “malicious actors” and strengthen connections between aligned regional partners.

The ministers also condemned Russian attempts to bypass oil sanctions and fund the ongoing war in Ukraine. They emphasised the importance of energy transparency and compliance with international law.

The next 3+1 energy ministerial meeting is scheduled to take place in Washington, in the second quarter of 2026.