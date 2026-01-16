The Ecologists Movement has urged police to thoroughly investigate a case involving a video showing four men appearing to kick and throw a turtle in the Chlorakas area, describing the footage as “horrific.”

In a letter sent Thursday, on behalf of the party’s president and MP Stavros Papadouris to the police chief, the movement shared the latest data and information with the police chief.

Other relevant authorities, including the president, the justice minister, the attorney-general and the environment commissioner were also notified.

Referring to the video, the group also said that one of the four men involved is seen filming the incident which raises the question “whether this specific audiovisual material has been requested by the police, in order to clarify precisely what exactly happened at the given time.”

The movement added that the case “should be examined with due completeness and attention, taking into account all available evidence and the latest information that constantly emerges, in order to ensure the full clarification of the incident and the consolidation of a sense of justice in society.”