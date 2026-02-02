Five men accused of participating in a criminal organisation will remain in custody until the start of their trial, the Larnaca criminal court ruled on Monday, citing a risk of flight and further offending.

The defendants, aged 22, 31, 42 and two aged 29, are due to stand trial on March 19 at 8.45am.

Defence lawyers had sought their release on conditions, arguing this would secure their attendance at court.

The court rejected the request, saying the charges carry the prospect of lengthy prison sentences.

“There is a risk the accused will not appear before the court,” it said, adding that release could also lead to “new offences or interference with the investigative process”.

In reaching its decision, the court took into account the severity of the allegations, the apparent strength of the case and the penalties likely to be imposed if the defendants are convicted.

It ordered that all five remain in custody.

The men were arrested during a police operation in Larnaca and at the central prisons before being presented to the district court under heavy security.

They face seven charges, including participation in a criminal organisation, conspiracy to commit a felony, extortion, money laundering and the acquisition and possession of firearms, relating to alleged offences committed between 2023 and 2025.

The case is linked to a violent confrontation in Larnaca city centre on January 17, during which gunshots were fired near a police station.

Police allege the incident stemmed from demands for protection money made to a businessman operating premises on Gregoris Afxentiou avenue.

According to investigators, the group initially demanded €7,000, followed by a monthly payment of €1,000.

When the businessman refused, police say he was threatened and later assaulted, sparking a clash involving knives, metal bars and an axe, during which two shots were fired.

A pistol was allegedly in the possession of one of the accused.

Police have described one suspect as the alleged leader of the group and said several additional suspects are still being sought, with information suggesting they may have fled Cyprus.

Separate charges are also pending against two businessmen accused of attempting to influence the complainant’s testimony, while related investigations remain ongoing.