Independent MEP Fidias Panayiotou has announced on Friday that he will run in the upcoming national parliamentary elections with his party, the recently renamed Direct Democracy of Cyprus.

Appearing on Sigma television, wearing an army helmet, Panayiotou confirmed that he will stand for the Nicosia district, saying his candidacy would reshape the political landscape.

“I’ll let the other parties worry,” he said.

Asked what would happen should he be elected while holding a seat in the European parliament, Panayiotou said the decision would not be his alone.

Any move regarding his mandate, he said, would be taken collectively by members and supporters of his own party.

“I will act according to their will,” he insisted.

Under EU and Cypriot law, a dual mandate is prohibited.

Members of parliament cannot simultaneously serve as members of the European parliament, a ban in force across the EU since 2009.

Any MEP elected to the national parliament would be required to resign one of the two posts.

Panayiotou later confirmed his candidacy through his personal social media accounts, formalising his intention to enter the May contest.

His party recently cleared a key procedural hurdle after the elections service rejected its original name, ruling that “Direct Democracy” described a system of governance rather than a distinct political formation.

The revised name, “Direct Democracy of Cyprus”, has received provisional approval, with final registration pending clarification of the party leadership title.

The elections service has objected to Panayiotou’s declaration as “coordinator”, a role not recognised under existing legislation, which requires a clearly defined position such as party leader, president or secretary general.

Officials stressed the objections were procedural and could be resolved.

Panayiotou has said internal party elections to select parliamentary candidates will take place in early March, with nearly 200 applications already submitted through the party’s platform.

He has faced criticism over remarks made in a podcast referring to people with intellectual disabilities, and accusations of embezzling European parliament funds, which he has denied.