The United Nations is hoping for new crossing points to open between Cyprus’ two sides “as soon as possible”, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

He told journalists that envoy Maria Angela Holguin “continues to work with the two leaders, including to advance the agreed confidence-building measures, and in particular to open additional crossing points as soon as possible”.

To this end, he said that “the leaders must demonstrate political will in order to gain momentum, strengthen confidence, and advance the process towards a possible resumption of negotiations”.

Guterres will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Wednesday, with Dujarric describing this meeting as “an opportunity for first acquaintance … and a discussion on the Cyprus problem”.

He added that Guterres will also meet President Nikos Christodoulides “in due course”.

Erhurman and Guterres have not yet met in person since Erhurman was elected in October last year, though they did exchange letters in the days following that election.

Guterres had written in his letter that he wished to “reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the security and the wellbeing of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots” and that he is “ready to serve this purpose”.

He also spoke of “the UN’s readiness to support efforts to find a sustainable solution in Cyprus which will benefit all Cypriots and contribute to peace in the region”.

In response, Erhurman said he looks forward to “working closely and resolutely” with Guterres “to achieve a just, viable, and lasting solution” to the Cyprus problem.

“I believe such a solution will also have positive impacts on our region,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for Guterres’ “ongoing personal interest and contributions to a solution of the Cyprus problem”.

Erhurman, Christodoulides, and Holguin most recently held a tripartite meeting last month, though that meeting ended without any agreements been reached.

Holguin had said after that meeting that no enlarged meeting could be held before “results on the confidence-building measures” between the island’s two sides are achieved.

She went on to say that “I am waiting for something more”, before responding to a question over whether Christodoulides and Erhurman had responded to the demand for more progress she had made on Tuesday by saying “I think they might. Not yet”.

Later, it was reported that Guterres had been “seriously disturbed” by the lack of progress achieved on the Cyprus problem since the previous tripartite meeting, which had taken place last month.

According to the reports, Guterres had “emphasised that the Cypriot leaders must urgently take steps to facilitate life between the two communities” in the form of confidence-building measures.

It was also reported that he had instructed Holguin to “tell the leaders that if no steps are taken on confidence-building measures, I will absolutely not convene an enlarged meeting” after the tripartite meeting.

Christodoulides and Erhurman will next meet on February 24.