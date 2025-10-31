Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Friday penned a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, declaring that he looks forward to “working closely and resolutely” with him “to achieve a just, viable, and lasting solution” to the Cyprus problem.

“I believe such a solution will also have positive impacts on our region,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for Guterres’ “ongoing personal interest and contributions to a solution of the Cyprus problem”.

Erhurman handed the letter to UN special representative in Cyprus Khassim Diagne when the pair met for the first time at his official residence in the northern sector of Ayios Dhometios.

His letter comes in response to a letter sent by Guterres to him earlier in the week.

“I would like to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the security and the wellbeing of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots,” Guterres had written in his letter, adding that he is “ready to serve this purpose”.

To this end, he spoke of “the UN’s readiness to support efforts to find a sustainable solution in Cyprus which will benefit all Cypriots and contribute to peace in the region”.

He also said he was committed to holding a third enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem of the year – involving Cyprus’ two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom and the UN – in the near future.