President Nikos Christodoulides held a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, reaffirming close bilateral ties and alignment on regional cooperation and the Cyprus problem.

The meeting took place on the margins of the inauguration of the Cyprus’ EU council presidency exhibition at the Louvre museum.

Government sources described Macron’s presence as “tangible proof of the close and exceptional relations between Cyprus and France”.

At the centre of the talks was the implementation of the strategic cooperation agreement between both countries and its accompanying action plan, signed in Paris on December 15 last year.

The two presidents discussed progress across agreed areas, underlining the need for “productive implementation” to further deepen cooperation in matters of shared strategic interest.

Christodoulides and Macron also reaffirmed France’s political support for Cyprus’ full integration into the Schengen area, following the signing of a declaration of intent last December.

Paris has consistently backed Nicosia’s efforts, viewing Schengen accession as a key step in Cyprus’ European integration.

European competitiveness featured prominently in the discussion ahead of the informal EU leaders’ summit to be held on Thursday at Alden Biesen Castle in Belgium.

The two leaders agreed on the “urgent need” to accelerate efforts to strengthen the EU’s strategic autonomy, priorities that form a central pillar of Cyprus’ agenda while at the helm of the council.

Christodoulides briefed Macron on preparations for the informal leaders’ summit scheduled for April in Cyprus.

Strengthening EU relations with neighbouring states was described as a strategic priority, with the April summit expected to mark “an important milestone” through the launch of concrete cooperation projects.

The talks also covered multilateral initiatives, including the India–Middle East–Europe economic corridor (Imec).

On the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides briefed Macron on recent developments and ongoing efforts to resume negotiations from where they were suspended at Crans Montana.

He stressed the objective of achieving a comprehensive settlement “in accordance with international law, UN Security Council resolutions and the principles and values of the EU”.

France, as the only EU member state that is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council, remains a key partner in these efforts.

Macron has previously said he hopes for a solution “so that all Cypriots can live together on a reunified island”, reaffirming France’s support for UN-led mediation and a settlement compatible with the EU acquis.